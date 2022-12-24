Infinite Lagrange Launches Twin Festival Event

NetEase Games has launched a brand new event into Infinite Lagrange as the mobile title celebrates the Twin Festival. The annual event returns to bring the warmth of the holiday season to the cold reaches of space with some special activities for you to jump into, as well as limited items to snag only available during this time. Which includes sending special letters across the galaxy. We have the rundown of some of the activities you can do as this will run the next few weeks, celebrating humanism in the cosmos!

"Twin Festival originated from the exploration of Proxima, a planet four light years away from Earth. During the festival, the L001AB Stargate will deploy all its logistics capacity for civilians to send mails across the galaxy. This tradition is called Twin Logistics, and it has been spreading to farther galaxies. Yet mails often get lost in a time of intergalactic wars. The staff saw a mail addressed to "Mom" and decided to shield the kid from the harsh truth of war. They fabricated stories of a mom adventuring the M galaxy. It's a beautiful white lie of "galactic adventures". The Twin Festival this year features a new concept video and a children's song, further emphasizing the cosmic humanism beyond time and space."

"The touching story of Twin Logistics highlights the Lagrange universe's humanistic touch that traverses thousands of light years. Connecting and transcending time and space, this year's Twin Festival in Infinite Lagrange is launching a new customized humanistic interactive gameplay, offering every Pioneer a genuine humanistic vibe of the Twin Festival. With the opening of the Earth-Proxima communication channel, Pioneers can chat with friends from other galaxies and receive various sign-in rewards. Pioneers can now take perfect pictures of the fleet via the Fleet Sharing feature, with new filters and stickers available, and participate in the creative interactive gameplay of Twin Image. Fleet pictures can be sent across galaxies as gifts, with weapon tech and Proxima Coin as attachments."