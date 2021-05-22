Infinite Lagrange Will Be Released In The West On June 2nd

After being pushed back from April, NetEase Games will finally release Infinite Lagrange on mobile in the west on June 2nd. The company revealed during its NetEase Connect 2021 conference that their 3D sci-fi strategy title will be coming to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and others. It was originally set for launch on April 21st but only released in Europe at that time. But better late than never as we're now just a couple of weeks from seeing it in the states. You can check out more info about it below.

Infinite Lagrange allows players to engage in the immersive PvE universe, while also working closely with players in real-time. Players can build a galactic empire by building diverse fleets, conquering new territories, expanding their base and power to construct stations in the universe. There are several ships with different purposes to build the ultimate empire. All ships are stocked with realistic settings, the ability to enhance and modify in detail, and technology trees that create the ultimate space explorer. Expand the Territory From 0 to Infinity: with full angles available, players can expand their base and power, construct in the universe and ample construction details. Search the void to find precious minerals to mine from space to fund your array of warships.

Countless Possibilities of Ships: there are various ship types available with realistic settings, players are able to enhance and modify the ships in detail, unlock technology trees

Stunning Graphics of the Great Universe: 360-degree space sceneries, players can enjoy immersive space battle with strategic battlefield close-up

Massive Battles in Space: players can rally with allies to create a magnificent fleet and take down cities.

Venture into the Unknown Space: players can send their fleet to the dark frontiers and encounter unexpected challenges and rewards. Seek out treasure, map historical ruins and discover new planets.

Interact with Interstellar Forces: players can either support or fight against existed interstellar forces, unveiling their interests and relations

Seasonal Strategy Goals: exploring new galaxies with new goals and wars each season, all players in the server share the same series of strategic goals, where rewards are for everyone once completed

