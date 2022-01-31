ININ Games Releases Boulder Dash Ultimate Collection For Switch

ININ Games has released their latest retro revamp title as you can now get Boulder Dash Ultimate Collection for the Nintendo Switch. This version of the game brings about two titles into one package as you're getting both the 30th Anniversary edition and the Deluxe edition, in all of their ground-mining glory. Both of them cleaned up with a few little details here and there to make them pop on the console. The collection is currently out now in North America with a planned release in Europe on February 18th. You can check out more about the game down below along with the trailer.

The original Boulder Dash was a ground-breaking interactive game in the early days of the home computer and video game era, having first launched in 1984. Boulder Dash and its many sequels have delighted and challenged casual and hard-core players of all ages for almost four decades. The game is an innovative, action-puzzle, 'digging & collection' game responsible for launching its own game genre. Players must guide Rockford as he digs through caves, collecting gems in an attempt to reach the exit within a limited amount of time while avoiding various types of dangerous creatures and perilous obstacles. Players must always remain vigilant of the constant threat of being crushed by enormous boulders, trapped by an avalanche, or killed by an underground explosion. With this collection, players get the ultimate Boulder Dash experience, including several beautiful game worlds with numerous levels to master. Combining Boulder Dash Deluxe and Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary, fans get: More than 400 newly designed levels across two games

New gameplay mechanics and tools

20 levels from the original 1984 Version

Many unlockable characters, upgrades and character customization

30+ new levels by video game legend Peter Liepa, the developer of the first Boulder Dash versions

Several different worlds with unique textures, animations and creatures

Diagonal walls and movement

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Boulder Dash Ultimate Collection – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWVYvKITS3Y)