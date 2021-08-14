Inked: A Tale Of Love Will Be Released Worldwide On August 27th

Pixmain announced this week that Inked: A Tale Of Love is set to be released worldwide on consoles and PC on August 27th. Developed by Somnium Games, you play a nameless hero searching for hope in a ballpoint pen-drawn landscape filled with puzzles as you search for your love, Aiko. This game looks like something we created in history class come to life, and that charm is what's got us stoked to try the game out. You can check out the latest trailer below showing off what a world like that looks like before you can get your hands on it in two weeks.

The land seemed peaceful now, so the Nameless Hero put his sword aside. However, his adventures were not over – he had to begin a perilous journey when he lost his true love, the beautiful painter Aiko. Armed only with his wits, his valor, and a magical paintbrush, he would soon discover how the pen can be mightier than the sword. Inked is a hand-drawn puzzle adventure set in a mythological world of beautiful ballpoint pen landscapes, inspired by Japanese folk tales. As the Nameless Hero, explore 10 different minimalistic worlds searching for your lost love Aiko, using your magical paintbrush to solve puzzles in a heartwarming story that will move and shake you to the core.

Explore 10 different hand-drawn paper worlds full of beautiful landscapes, fauna and flora, and awe-inspiring architecture that will marvel you at every step. The path in front of you is full of threats and perils that you'll have to overcome in order to get your loved one back. Use your magical paintbrush to draw geometrical shapes to clear obstacles and solve puzzles. Each puzzle will connect you more with the protagonist and draw you deeper into the world created by The Artist.