InnserSloth Shows Off The New Among Us Level The Airship

In all of the news from The Game Awards 2020, we nearly forgot that InnerSloth showed off the new Among Us map. The rumors about the map were absolutely true as The Airship is taken from one of the company's previous games, The Henry Stickmin Collection. The design of the level takes a ton of cues from the previous title as it has been converted into a top-down view and given all the additions of their current game to fit the format. A few key changes have been thrown into the mix to keep things lively as well. First off, there are a new set of tasks that will keep things a bit more active, as they show you trying to pull a trash bag out of a can to empty it. Or polishing up a gem so it looks its best.

Next,m you can now access ladders and moving platforms to get around the ship, which adds a new motion mechanic to the game as you'll need them to get into certain areas. It appears you can't be killed on ladders, but we'll see how that all turns out when it is released. Another fun bonus is that you don't all have to group up back in one spot after a meeting is called or a body is found, as you'll have a choice of places to go to so you can reach your tasks quicker. The new map will drop into Among Us sometime in early 2021, but they didn't get too specific. For now, enjoy the short trailer below showing it off.