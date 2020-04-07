Inside Xbox Will Makes Its Return This Week On April 7th

Microsoft revealed earlier today that the Xbox team will be bringing back Inside Xbox this week, with the first episode starting on April 7th. The show acts much like the Nintendo Direct or Sony's State Of Play livestreams. Only they've been doing it longer and they tend to focus on just a couple games a week. The company will be hosting the first new live episode of 2020 on Tuesday, kicking off at 2pm PT/5pm ET. Much like a lot of live programming currently going on during the coronavirus outbreak, the show will be a little different. Instead of being broadcast fro their standard set, they will be featuring people talking from their homes and other locations. Here's are the finer details from Xbox about what they plan to feature on the show this week.

"As with most of the world, we're working from home at the moment, but we have old and new friends alike who will bring you the latest news on Grounded, Gears Tactics, Sea of Thieves, Xbox Game Pass, some surprises from our ID@Xbox team and more. While we won't have any new details to share for Xbox Series X, we are excited to sit down with Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X Jason Ronald, to discuss the recently revealed technical specifications and what they mean for gamers. Following the episode, at approximately 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET, Inside Xbox will host a live, first-look at the single-player experience in Grounded. This gameplay stream will broadcast live on Mixer and Twitch directly from the homes of Obsidian's developers and include a Q&A with their team."

While it's cool to know that it's back, the company didn't specify how long this run of shows would go. Usually, we get a handful of broadcast depending on the time of year and what's on the horizon. With several conventions canceled, It would stand to reason that more are on the way over the next few months. You can watch Inside Xbox live Tuesday via Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Or if you miss the show, you can watch highlights and the full show on many of the platforms after it airs.