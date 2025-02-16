Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Active Fungus Studios, Inspector Schmidt - The Ebbing

Inspector Schmidt – The Ebbing Announced For April 2025

There's a new detective RPG game on the way as Inspector Schmidt - The Ebbing will be released for PC via Steam in early April

Article Summary Discover the mystery in the 1870s detective RPG, 'Inspector Schmidt - The Ebbing,' launching April 2025.

Immerse yourself in Havstedt, uncovering secrets and solving the murder of Bente Hansen.

Engage in thrilling detective work: question suspects, find clues, and solve puzzles.

Try the free demo during Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3 before the full release.

Indie game developer and publisher Active Fungus Studios have announced their new detective RPG game Inspector Schmidt – The Ebbing, which is coming this April. The game takes you back to the 1870s, where you'll play a young detective who must solve the murder of a man who died at the telegraph. The game has a free demo out now and will be a part of Steam Next Fest from February 24 until March 3, but the main game will be released on April 7, 2025. Enjoy the trailer and info here before darting off to play the demo.

Inspector Schmidt – The Ebbing

The year is 1870 and the first functioning transatlantic telegraph cable has just been put into operation, heralding a new era of communication between the USA and Germany. Industrialisation and social movements are gaining momentum – and with it, critical discourse and conflict among the population. And then there is the Franco-Prussian War which worries people: nobody wants to be drafted. Valentin Schmidt, a young civil servant, just wants to spend his well-deserved holiday on the North Sea.

After an eventful boat voyage, he finally arrives in picturesque Havstedt – but then events take a turn for the worse: Bente Hansen's body is found at the telegraph station. Valentin's holiday seems to be over… unless he uncovers the culprit and ensures safety in Havstedt again. However, he soon realizes that every faction of the idyllic little town harbors its own dark, strange secrets. Who, or what, has Bente Hansen on their conscience? Will you be able to get to the bottom of the sinister happenings in Havstedt?

Use the dialogue mechanic to question the residents, gather compelling information and find out who is hiding something. Start a confrontation: Question the suspects and catch the perpetrators.

Question the suspects and catch the perpetrators. Search for clues: Use your detective sense to find hidden evidence.

Use your detective sense to find hidden evidence. Crack exciting puzzles: Use hidden clues and, above all, your wits to find important information.

Use hidden clues and, above all, your wits to find important information. Evade detection: Slip into forbidden areas and survive the dangers of the moor – getting caught is not an option!

Slip into forbidden areas and survive the dangers of the moor – getting caught is not an option! Pass the skill checks: Use your abilities in classic pen and paper skill checks (dice rolls).

