Intrepid Izzy Will Release On Consoles Next Week

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and developer Senile Team confirmed that Intrepid Izzy will be coming out on consoles in early December. The game has already been out for PC since mid-2020, offering up what feels like a retro platformer with modern mechanics. Now console players can experience it for themselves as it will drop on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox on December 2nd, 2022. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom to see how the console version will play out.

"Intrepid Izzy offers all the very best with a compendium of genres seamlessly blending platforming with beat-'em-up and adventure elements that will please a whole raft of gamers who want variety and tons of action. The gameplay is inspired by various games from the 16-bit era that will be apparent to many gamers, but Intrepid Izzy has its own originality and branding. Merging together many favorite gameplay elements and challenges, it offers up a colorful feast of action and exploration! Unbelievably as the developer explained, many themes, characters, and enemies in the game were inspired by real-life events. For example, meeting someone with an allergy to kiwifruit inspired me to design kiwifruit monsters. The various costumes that Izzy collects to gain special powers are also (loosely) based on real-world examples."

"The characters in Intrepid Izzy are animated using custom-made software, which took a lot of time and effort to develop, but gamers will note it was well worth it. Intrepid Izzy contains thousands of frames of animation, which cannot feasibly be created any other way. Retaining certain characteristics of classic game graphics, evoking a sense of familiarity and/or nostalgia, marks this game as a real labor of love. Besides the above, there are 11 smaller levels which often provide a different gameplay experience, such as a boss fight, a time-limited mission, or an introduction to new gameplay mechanics."