Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Raiders of Blackveil, Wombo Games

IO Interactive Co-Founder Unveils Wombo Games & New Title

Wombo Games has been revealed, headed up by one of IO Interactive's co-founders, as they announced their first game, Raiders of Blackveil

Article Summary Wombo Games, founded by IO Interactive's Janos Flösse, reveals debut game: Raiders of Blackveil.

Raiders of Blackveil blends MOBA-inspired champions, RPG loot, and PVE extraction gameplay.

Set in a dystopian world where players join an animal rebellion against a human mega corporation.

Wombo Games embraces consensus-driven development, launching early access later this year.

IO Interactive co-founder Janos Flösse announced the formation of a new studio this morning called Wombo Games, and revealed their first title on the way. The studio was founded back in 2023 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a team of 21 developers who have taken more of a group approach to development instead of the tradition corporate structure of a studio. In the process of this, they have been working on their first game, Raiders of Blackveil, which they say is a blend of "MOBA-inspired champions, RPG-style loot and PVE extraction gameplay." We have more detail about the game and a quote about the studio below, as we now wait to learn more about their debut title.

Raiders of Blackveil

Raiders of Blackveil is set in a dystopian industrial fantasy world where animals are oppressed by a human mega corporation called Blackveil. In this single-player or co-op experience, with support for groups of up to three, players will join the fight against Blackveil as they join an animal rebellion that aims to overthrow the corporation. Players will make their way through the factory, encountering fun yet challenging adventures that aim to thwart Blackveil's attempt to enslave nature and enforce a mindless consumer society.

"Wombo Games has been developing Raiders of Blackveil for nearly two years so it's surreal to finally be able to announce it, and Wombo Games, to the world," said Janos Flösser, CEO of Wombo Games. "Raiders of Blackveil is our first title so it's very special to us. It is a blueprint of our studio because every person at Wombo has contributed directly to its development. At Wombo, we make decisions by consensus, and plan to continue that with feedback from our players once we launch in early access later this year.."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!