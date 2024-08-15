Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: conan, Conan Exiles: Age Of Heroes

Conan Exiles Announces Age Of Heroes As Third Seasonal Update

Conan Exiles has revealed the latest seasonal content on the way, as Age Of Heroes will be released for the game this Octobber

Article Summary Conan Exiles' October update, Age of Heroes, brings new seasonal content and game-changing features.

Meet new Companion characters, Freya and Liu Fei, who offer unique stories and interactive gameplay.

Experience Living Settlements, transforming thralls into lifelike NPCs with needs and behaviors.

Enjoy ongoing updates and improvements, with a retired Battle Pass and active Bazaar item shop.

Funcom has revealed the latest seasonal content that will be added to Conan Exiles, as the game will move into the Age Of Heroes this October. The first chapter of this new season will add two major new features that will change the way you approach the game. The first one is the introduction of Companion characters that players can recruit and adventure with, essentially giving you NPCs that obey your commands and will do what you ask of them. The second will go hand-in-hand with this system as they will give these characters, and the bulk of NPCs in the world, a new set of realistic behaviors and interactions, making it feel like a lived-in world with people who have unpredictable natures about them. We have more details from he devs below as we now wait for a release date.

Conan Exiles: Age Of Heroes

The first Chapter in the Age of Heroes will include the first-ever Companion characters – Freya, the Aesir warrior, and Liu Fei, the Khitan sorcerer. Each of these fully voiced characters has their own story for the player to aid them through. On these epic journeys, each Companion's abilities will be shaped by what happens, as well as the player's choices. More companions are planned for later Chapters. The second major feature in Chapter 1 is Living Settlements – transforming thralls into living, breathing inhabitants of the player's base, going about their lives, emoting, and even manning crafting stations.

Not only will they behave like real people, with needs such as food and sleep, but they will also defend their homes when threatened. As with every update, the new features are accompanied by bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. The Age of Heroes heralds further changes to Conan Exiles. Between each Chapter update, an additional minor update will arrive, focused on events, quality of life, and bug fixes. Furthermore, the Battle Pass has been retired, with those working on it being distributed across all other areas of the game. The Bazaar item shop remains.

