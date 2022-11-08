IOGEAR Releases New 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

IOGEAR has revealed a brand new keyboard today as they have released the Kaliber Gaming 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The design of this thing was made to be simplistic, and to the point, as players have what is essentially a slimmer, lightweight version of a standard TKL, which will give you a slight edge when it comes to quick selection for multiple uses and titles. The major selling point for this particular design is the price, as they have created one that is under the $100 marker. In fact, the current price they're putting on this one is $80, which is better than you'll find with similar designs from other companies. The product isn't available just yet, as the company has yet to put it in their shop or even provide a proper release date for it. So you'll just have to keep your eyes open for it to drop.

"Don't let the size fool you! This compact keyboard is packed with a variety of high-quality features that let gamers show off their gaming skills. The wireless Bluetooth connection and detachable wired USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable allow for portable gaming. The software allows gamers to create customized macros, change key bindings, and fine-tune the RGB backlighting to match their style. The two-color double-injected PBT keycaps are easy to read and provide a durable non-slip surface that will endure hundreds of hours of gameplay without wearing off. Under those keycaps, customers will find high-quality red, linear mechanical switches that deliver fast and quiet actuation."

Compact mechanical gaming keyboard with a compact 65% design

Wireless Bluetooth connection with detachable USB-C to USB-A cable

Red mechanical switches deliver fast, linear and quiet actuation

Two-color double-injected PBT key caps that never wear off

Full per-key RGB illumination

Built-in volume control knob

Full N-Key Rollover, so you never miss a keystroke!

Windows key lockout prevents accidental pop up while gaming.