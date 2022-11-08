IOGEAR Releases New 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
IOGEAR has revealed a brand new keyboard today as they have released the Kaliber Gaming 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The design of this thing was made to be simplistic, and to the point, as players have what is essentially a slimmer, lightweight version of a standard TKL, which will give you a slight edge when it comes to quick selection for multiple uses and titles. The major selling point for this particular design is the price, as they have created one that is under the $100 marker. In fact, the current price they're putting on this one is $80, which is better than you'll find with similar designs from other companies. The product isn't available just yet, as the company has yet to put it in their shop or even provide a proper release date for it. So you'll just have to keep your eyes open for it to drop.
- Compact mechanical gaming keyboard with a compact 65% design
- Wireless Bluetooth connection with detachable USB-C to USB-A cable
- Red mechanical switches deliver fast, linear and quiet actuation
- Two-color double-injected PBT key caps that never wear off
- Full per-key RGB illumination
- Built-in volume control knob
- Full N-Key Rollover, so you never miss a keystroke!
- Windows key lockout prevents accidental pop up while gaming.