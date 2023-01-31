Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Use this Mega Gengar Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players to take down this iconic and powerful Ghost/Poison-type Mega Evolved species.

While the Crackling Voltage event continues in Pokémon GO, the Tier Five and Mega Raid slots will shift to feature different Pokémon. Tapu Koko leaves Tier Five raids for Registeel while Mega Aerodactyl leaves Mega Raids for Mega Gengar. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gengar in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Gengar hits heavy, but it is a glass cannon. Gengar will take two trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Gengar is an evolved form and offers more Candies when caught, I'd suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws in hopes of earning extra Gastly Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!