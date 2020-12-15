Full Rainbow Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path

Before Vivid Voltage took the Pokémon Trading Card Game community by storm, there was a special set that was selling out everywhere. Now, as interest in the Pokémon TCG is higher than seemingly ever with stores selling out of product internationally, this special set remains one of the most coveted collections of Pokémon cards of the modern sets. It's 2020's holiday set, Champion's Path which can only be collected by buying the Elite Trainer Box or various collection sets, rather than in the normal loose booster packs or booster boxes. Let's take a look at the incredible Rainbow Rare cards, including one of the set's two chase cards: the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare. These cards are all classified as Secret Rare, which includes all of the below plus a special Shiny Charizard card that will be spotlighted in our next Champion's Path piece. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Charizard VMAX, is numbered 074/074. The next card, Drednaw VMAX, is 075/073, and so on.

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare: One of the two chase cards of the set, this Charizard VMAX is an alternate version of the Charizard VMAX from the Darkness Ablaze expansion, reprinting it with this gorgeous rainbow effect. Currently worth just shy of $320 USD as of this writing, this is the second-most expensive and coveted card in all of Champion's Path.

Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare: While the rest of this set's Rainbow Rares are overshadowed by Charizard, this Drednaw is quite a pull.

Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare: Gardevoir looks created to dance in rainbows, and it looks absolutely beautiful here. It is the third most valuable card of the set but, at under $20 USD as of this writing, there is a huge gap between Gardevoir and Charizard.

Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare: Fans of the Pokémon Sword & Shield game will know Kabu as the leader of Motostoke Gym.

Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare: The slightly more valuable and popular of the Rainbow Rare Trainer cards, Piers is the leader of Spikemuth Gym who retires, leaving the gym to the much more popular character Marnie.