IOGEAR Reveals Multiple Items From CES 2023 IOGEAR revealed multiple items for gamers to get their hands on throughout the entire year during CES 2023.

During CES 2023, IOGEAR revealed multiple items on the way for PC gamers to utilize for their needs, no matter what level they're at. Among the items were multiple versions of their docking station, as well as a brand new audio hub for multiple sources for PC gamers to utilize. Plus a brand new KVM switch as well as a wireless keyboard. We have more info on the items below.

Dock Pro Universal Dual View Docking Station

The IOGEAR Dock Pro Universal Dual View Docking station provides a quick and easy connection to all the workspace peripherals you use every day. 2 of 4 video ports enabled by DisplayLink to allow user to connect with 2x DP / 2x HDMI and helps user to setup a workspace with minimal fuss. Simply plug in a single 3.1 Type C cable in to your PC / Laptop for instant access to two external monitors, Gigabit Ethernet, headphones/speakers, USB printers and scanners, keyboard, mouse , and access to external USB storage and also charging your laptops.

IOGEAR Dock Pro Duo USB-C Docking Station

The IOGEAR Dock Pro Duo USB-C Docking Station merges cutting edge technology and high quality hardware with innovative design elements. The Dock Pro Duo allows user to switch the display (HDMI / DP / DP) monitors / USB Peripherals by multi switch mode, this allows for easy multi-tasking between both computers.

2-Port 4K Dual View DisplayPort Matrix KVMP with USB 3.0 Hub and Audio

When most of multi-monitor KVMs provide only desktop extension from single computer, IOGEAR GCMS1922 provides both extension and matrix modes to increase the productivity. When extension model still expand the desktop to two screens, GCMS1922's matrix mode allows people to see the contents from different sources on each screen. Two easy ways to toggle between the extension and matrix modes, just simply push the mode button on the front panel or the remote port switch module. GCMS1922 is the ideal tool for multi-tasks users. To streamline the process for keyboard/mouse control under matrix mode, GCMS1922 comes with "Crossover Switching". When mouse moves to one targeted screen, the keyboard and mouse focus on the connected computer automatically. This eliminates the complication and confusion from traditional push button or mousing wheel switching. Designed for professional applications, GCMS1922 delivers 4K (4096×2160 @60Hz) on both screens on both matrix and extension modes.

KeyMander Nexus 3-Port Gaming KVM Switch

World's first Gaming KVM switch allows sharing a monitor, keyboard/mouse and headset between a PC and multiple game consoles. Supports 4K@60HZ HDMI 2.1 video with DynaSync as well as 1440p@144Hz which is the most popular gaming resolution in current use. Use a keyboard and mouse in place of your controller on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch game systems. Built-in gaming DAC to enhance game audio Crossover function lets you swap controllers between PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Play FPS (First Person Shooter) games like PUBG and Call of Duty with increased speed and accuracy. Android and iOS apps provide configuration for custom key mapping, mouse sensitivity, macro functions and more. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth while gaming to make on-the-fly adjustments.

MECHLITE NANO USB/Wireless Keyboard

Compact mechanical gaming keyboard with compact 65% design. Wireless Bluetooth connection and wired USB connection. Red linear mechanical switches deliver fast and quiet actuation. Minimalist cosmetic design for the smallest footprint. Two-color double injected PBT key caps that never wear off. Full per-key RGB illumination, and built-in volume control knob. Full N-Key Rollover so you never miss a keystroke! Windows key lockout prevents accidental pop up while gaming. Detachable USB Type-C to USB Type A cable.