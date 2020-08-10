Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO

Elite Charged TMs are special, limited items in Pokémon GO that can only be obtained as a reward at the end of every other season of GO Battle League, or in every other Community Day Box. Elite Charged TMs unlock all of a Pokémon's possible charged moves, including Legacy moves that cannot normally be added, allowing for the addition of event-exclusive attacks to be learned by the chosen Pokémon. We previously covered which Pokémon to use standard Charged TMs on by Pokémon type, but because of the scarcity of Elite Charged TMs, it's better to break this one down by the top five candidates overall.

Mewtwo with Shadow Ball or Psystrike

Mewtwo famously has two legacy Charged Attacks that each put it at the top of the meta: the Psychic-type Psystrike and the Ghost-type Shadow Ball. Both moves are incredibly powerful, so the choice comes down to this: how many Elite Charged TMs do you have? A Mewtwo with both of these moves is a stellar trophy for any player to have, but picking one and giving Mewtwo another spicy second move like Ice Beam may offer great coverage. It comes down to personal preference, but if one has two Elite Charged TMs and two Mewtwos, it would be smart to treat one with Psystrike and another with Shadow Ball so they can each still have space for a surprising Charged attack, considering the variety of Mewtwo's move pool.

Swampert with Hydro Cannon

Swampert is one of the top Water-type Pokémon in the game because of Hydro Cannon. This fast-charging, spammy attack is necessary to make the Pokémon viable, so this will be a top choice for those with an Elite Charged TM. Hydro Cannon was Swampert's Community Day move, so it can also be obtained by evolving a Mudkip up to Swamper on the December recap Community Day… but if you have a fully evolved, powered-up Swamper, the only way it can be added is with the Elite Charged TM.

Metagross with Meteor Mash

Ditto everything above about Swampert, but perhaps even more so with Metagross. Meteor Mash as a move makes Metagross the best Steel-type attacker in the game, full stop. If you have a Metagross into which you've invested Stardust, it needs an Elite Charged TM to obtain Meteor Mash.

Zapdos with Thunder Shock

Zapdos's Legacy move of Thunder Shock has been out of the rotation for some time now, but treating yours with an Elite Charged TM will unlock it. This is a great Electric-type move that will function better than Zapdos's current moves.

Moltres with Sky Attack

If you're looking for a powerful Flying-type Pokémon, Moltres with the Legacy move of Sky Attack is a top pick, and is well worth the investment of one of those Elite Charged TMs.

