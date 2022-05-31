IOGEAR Unveils Console UpStream 4K Game Capture Card

This compact 4K HDMI capture adapter was engineered with premium, class-leading specs and robust compatibility with the latest game consoles. It works with popular broadcast software like OBS Studio, Streamlabs and Xsplit, and supports all content platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Keeping in mind that gamers often use their consoles for more than gaming, the IOGEAR UpStream GameCapture Adapter with Team Chat features an HDCP toggle switch. HDMI capture adapters are incapable of handling HDCP-protected content, but instead of having to disconnect the capture adapter from their game console to enjoy this kind of content, users can simply flip a switch to allow protected content, like TV shows and movies streamed from popular content platforms, to pass through to their TV. HDCP-protected content cannot be captured by the adapter.