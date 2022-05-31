IOGEAR Unveils Console UpStream 4K Game Capture Card
IOGEAR revealed a new piece of tech today as they will be releasing the UpStream Game Capture Adapter with Built-In Party Chat. This brand new compact capture adapter is aimed at giving gamers a comparable capture option that's cheaper than competitors and also focuses specifically on consoles. This one comes with a number of features including 4K @ 60Hz HDR passthrough, as well as party chat audio capture, all sent through a single USB-C connection. We have the details below along with specs and features as you can buy it through their website today as well as Amazon for $130.
This compact 4K HDMI capture adapter was engineered with premium, class-leading specs and robust compatibility with the latest game consoles. It works with popular broadcast software like OBS Studio, Streamlabs and Xsplit, and supports all content platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Keeping in mind that gamers often use their consoles for more than gaming, the IOGEAR UpStream GameCapture Adapter with Team Chat features an HDCP toggle switch. HDMI capture adapters are incapable of handling HDCP-protected content, but instead of having to disconnect the capture adapter from their game console to enjoy this kind of content, users can simply flip a switch to allow protected content, like TV shows and movies streamed from popular content platforms, to pass through to their TV. HDCP-protected content cannot be captured by the adapter.
- Supports 4K @ 30Hz, 1440p @ 60Hz and 1080p @ 120Hz capture
- Supports 4K @60Hz HDR input and passthrough
- Supports up to 1440p @ 144Hz and 1080p @240Hz passthrough
- Supports team chat recording for game consoles like Xbox or PS5 without the need for extra wires or adapters
- Compatible with OBS software like StreamLabs and Xsplit
- All cables for party chat are included with capture card
- HDCP-protected content passthrough switch
- UVC based driver