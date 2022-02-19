Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Launches New Disturbed Collaboration

Following successful collaborations last year with Amon Amarth, Lacuna Coil, and Ghost, Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast has teamed up with Disturbed to bring the iconic cloaked mascot The Guy to life in the mobile game.

Legacy of the Beast has created a new limited-time, in-game event called, Disturbing Sciences featuring a limited-time character, The Guy. The game's Disturbing Sciences event is an ode to both bands' lore taking its broad themes from the cover of Iron Maiden's 1986 album Somewhere in Time and Disturbed: Dark Messiah, a five-part comic book series where The Guy makes his comic book debut. Over the years, The Guy has been depicted as an antihero, saving people from corporate corruption, often through violent means. In this new storyline, Cyborg Eddie and The Guy have been summoned through time and space to the Polvo Valley, a small town transformed into a hyper-sanitized, machine-driven industrial city, where Eddie and The Guy are dead-set on punishing the city's corporate overlord – Brian Kek and confronting the CEO at Kek Tower before discovering the depth of his hubris.