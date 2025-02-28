Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Islanders: New Shores

Islanders: New Shores Announced For Summer 2025

Islanders: New Shores has been annoucned, as the sequel will bring about several new additions and changes sometime this Summer

Article Summary Islanders: New Shores set to launch Summer 2025, offering new mechanics and modes.

Explore tranquil islands, strategize with 44 unique building types, and unlock 'boons' power-ups.

Enjoy new Sandbox mode, advanced scoring, and Twitch integration for interactive streaming.

Capture stunning creations with Photo Mode, featuring filters and a turntable camera.

Indie game publisher Coatsink, along with developers GrizzlyGames and Stage Clear Studios, revealed the sequel to their popular title Islanders with Islanders: New Shores. This new title builds off the original in many ways, as they have recreated the relaxing atmosphere of island living and streamlined it for a strategy title. With this new venture comes new mechanics, modes, and features that expand the gameplay and make this a much more enthralling experience than before. The game has a tentative release window of Summer 2025 for PC and consoles. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Islanders: New Shores

Islanders: New Shores invites you back to a world of tranquil creativity that welcomes longtime fans and newcomers to explore, build, and strategize like never before. In New Shores, you are presented with a series of beautiful islands to build on, starting each level with an inventory of buildings to choose from. Carefully consider where to place them to get the most points over the course of the stage as you unlock more structures as part of an experience that reigns in the overwhelming complexity of the sprawling city-builder to deliver minimalist shots of short yet cerebral strategy.

One key new feature is the introduction of "boons." Boons are one-time power-ups unlocked on each stage as you collect points, offering a helping hand that will become vital as you take on the game's trickier levels. Boons can allow you to duplicate buildings in your inventory and replace buildings you've already built. There's more for you to discover yourself in the full game, with each boon offering an intriguing new twist on how you go about building your city. Islanders: New Shores also feature the new Sandbox mode, new building types to play with, advanced scoring mechanics, and unique island properties. There's also a Photo Mode with filters and a turntable camera for you to capture snaps of your aesthetically pleasing creations on the stunning natural landscapes New Shores offers up. For streamers among you, there is Twitch integration, allowing viewers to vote on what to pick.

Two modes: High Score and Sandbox with separate saves.

44 unique building types and seven stunning island properties.

50 dynamic island generators offering an endless variety.

Photo Mode with filters and a turntable camera.

75 minutes of original, immersive music.

Boons: new one-time power-ups for strategic gameplay.

Advanced scoring systems that reward clever tactics.

Twitch integration for an interactive streaming experience.

