Islands Of Insight Sets Release Date For Mid-February

Behaviour Interactive have confirmed a release date for Islands Of Insight, while also releasing a brand new deep dive video.

Article Summary Islands Of Insight launches February 13 on PC via Steam with a free demo.

Deep dive video released, showcasing gameplay and puzzle elements.

Game features an open-world puzzle adventure in a serene fantasy setting.

Shared-world experience with character customization and player interactions.

Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios have confirmed a release date for Islands Of Insight and matched it up with a brand-new deep dive video. The devs have confirmed that they will be releasing the game on February 13 on PC via Steam, which will be preceded by a free demo to launch during Steam Next Fest. YOu can check out the new video above giving you the best look they can provide of the game before the demo drops next week.

Islands Of Insight

Welcome to Islands Of Insight – an epic shared-world puzzle adventure game set in a peaceful fantasy realm of ancient wonders and natural beauty. Brimming with mysterious puzzles to solve, secrets to uncover, and sublime landscapes to explore, this awe-inspiring world of floating islands is yours to discover at your own pace. Play as a Seeker on a peaceful journey rich in exploration and puzzle-solving. Embark on the Path of Discovery and let your curiosity guide you through a breathtaking open world where the answer is always in sight. From enigmas of perspective to mazes, logic problems, environmental challenges, and more, seek out and solve a rich variety of puzzles densely spread across the landscape. Each of them is carefully placed and thoughtfully crafted to be relaxing, challenging, and satisfying to solve. Puzzles also vary in difficulty, creating an experience that is both inviting to newcomers, and engaging for seasoned puzzle fans.

Freely explore an expansive open world filled with puzzles and secrets. Wander the landscape on foot or spread your wings to glide above it. Complete puzzle quests to unlock new areas and adventures in the campaign. There is no linear path. You can choose where to go, which puzzle to solve, and in what order – all at your own pace. The journey really is your own. Discover how the lands came to be. Customize your Character. Increase your Masteries. Encounter other players on their own journeys as you explore the realm. The shared world allows for seamless interactions with friends and other players, offering a sense of camaraderie and belonging inside the game without being intrusive to your solo journey.

