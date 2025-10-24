Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Games Incubator, Italian Pizza Simulator

Italian Pizza Simulator Announced For Steam in 2026

Making pizza in the traditional way in the latest simulator title, Italian Pizza Simulator, set to be delivered sometime in 2026

Article Summary Italian Pizza Simulator launches on Steam in 2026, bringing traditional pizza-making to gamers worldwide.

Use authentic Tuscan ingredients, master recipes, and bake pizzas in a classic wood-fired oven.

Restore your family pizzeria and revive the spirit of your Italian village through classic culinary skills.

Serve diverse and demanding customers, grow your reputation, and become a renowned pizzaiolo in Tuscany.

Indie game developer Games Incubator and publisher PlayWay have revealed their latest simulator game in the works, as they have revealed Italian Pizza Simulator. As you may have guessed from the name, you'll be making pizza the traditional way, using Italian methods, dough, toppings, and more, all while serving the customers in your local restaurant. We got the details and the trailer for you here as it will arrive sometime in 2026 for Steam.

Italian Pizza Simulator

As a child, your village used to be as warm and vibrant as the surrounding Tuscan vineyards. Now, after years of absence, the key ingredient that bonded every villager is missing: the pizzeria. With your Grandmother gone, it is time for you to pick up the rolling pin and reignite the joy that lived in this small Tuscan village in Italian Pizza Simulator!

Prepare Ingredients: Your pizzeria is prepared to stock every ingredient local to Tuscany that you may ever need to make pizza. The basement is cool enough to keep the ingredients fresh, while the kitchen has enough natural Tuscan light to maintain fresh herbs! Gather, cut, and chop the ingredients for your favorite toppings to make your favorite pizza.

Prepare Ingredients: Your pizzeria is prepared to stock every ingredient local to Tuscany that you may ever need to make pizza. The basement is cool enough to keep the ingredients fresh, while the kitchen has enough natural Tuscan light to maintain fresh herbs! Gather, cut, and chop the ingredients for your favorite toppings to make your favorite pizza.

Following the Recipe: The kitchen has everything necessary to lead you through the process of making a pizza. Roll out your dough using the rolling pin, spread your sauce using a wooden spoon – every step needs your attention. Use Grandma's original wood-fired pizza oven to bake the pizzas and package them in custom-made boxes to deliver to customers!

Meet and Serve Clients: Speaking of customers, your village is full of colorful characters that all want one thing: a good pizza. Becoming a more renowned pizzaiolo will attract even more people from beyond your immediate vicinity. Watch out, though – the more famous your skills are, the higher your customers' expectations will be!

