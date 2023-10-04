Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: entei, pokemon, raikou, suicune
It's Johto Beasts Raid Hour Again In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Use these lists of top counters to build your teams for tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour featuring Suicune, Raikou, and Entei.
Today is the Johto Beasts Raid Hour in Pokémon GO for the second week in a row. That means that tonight, Wednesday, October 4, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Raids that feature either the Water-type Suicune, the Fire-type Entei, or the Electric-type Raikou. All three of these Legendary Pokémon can be Shiny, so if you have yet to catch the entire trio as Shinies, take advantage of this Raid Hour before the rotation switches over to the Ultra Beast Guzzlord this week. You can take down Raids more quickly by knowing the top counters, so take a look at the list below for help building your teams.
Top Suicune Counters in Pokémon GO:
- Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge
- Shadow Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Sky Forme Shayin: Magical leaf, Grass Knot
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
- Roserade: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
- Meowscarada: Leafae, Grass Knot
- Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
Top Entei Counters in Pokémon GO:
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
Top Raikou Counters in Pokémon GO:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
- Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.