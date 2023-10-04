Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: entei, pokemon, raikou, suicune

It's Johto Beasts Raid Hour Again In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Use these lists of top counters to build your teams for tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour featuring Suicune, Raikou, and Entei.

Today is the Johto Beasts Raid Hour in Pokémon GO for the second week in a row. That means that tonight, Wednesday, October 4, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Raids that feature either the Water-type Suicune, the Fire-type Entei, or the Electric-type Raikou. All three of these Legendary Pokémon can be Shiny, so if you have yet to catch the entire trio as Shinies, take advantage of this Raid Hour before the rotation switches over to the Ultra Beast Guzzlord this week. You can take down Raids more quickly by knowing the top counters, so take a look at the list below for help building your teams.

Top Suicune Counters in Pokémon GO:

Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Sky Forme Shayin: Magical leaf, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Roserade: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Meowscarada: Leafae, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Top Entei Counters in Pokémon GO:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Top Raikou Counters in Pokémon GO:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower

