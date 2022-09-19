It's Really Happening: Litwick Community Day Set In Pokémon GO

It's finally happening. Ever since Litwick was released in Pokémon GO, players have theorized its Community Day potential. Along with many other writers and influencers in the Pokémon GO sphere, I thought that it would make a perfect October Community Day. Well, our spooky wishes are finally coming through. We are getting Litwick featured in what Niantic calls a "Halloween-themed Community Day," which sees the debut of the Shiny Litwick line in the game. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for Litwick Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: October 15th, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. There will be bonus raids running from 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. that night, so keep on reading to find out the details of those.

Featured Pokémon: Litwick, the Ghost/Fire Type, Candle Pokémon. Shiny Litwick will be available for the first time, and the entire line has such a cool Shiny color progression. Shiny Litwick sees its purple flame turn light blue, Shiny Lampent's purple flame goes magenta, and finally, Chandelure's bluish purple flame becomes orange.

Community Day Attack: Evolving Litwick or Lampent up to the final stage of Chandelure during the event or up to five hours afterward will result in a Chandelure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist.

Ticketed Special Research: As always, $1U SD will get you ticketed access to the Litwick Community Day Special Research story titled Trick of the Light. No details yet on what it will include, but it'll likely match the standard.

Community Day Bonuses: Triple Catch XP Double Catch Candy Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure Modules Three-hour Incense GO Snapshot Photobombs One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. Trades made will require 50% less Stardust than usual.

: Bonus Battle Raids: From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, Lampent will appear in Tier Four raids under the "local only" header. Defeating Lampent in person only will unlock additional Litwick spawns appearing in a 300-meter radius around the defeated Gym for 30 minutes. These Litwick will still be using the same Community Day Shiny rate as they were during normal event hours.