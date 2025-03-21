Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alcyone: The Last City, Joshua Meadows

Alcyone: The Last City Confirms April Release Date

Alcyone: The Last City has been given a release date, as the interactive sci-fi novel title will arrive on Steam next month

Article Summary Alcyone: The Last City, an interactive sci-fi novel game, launches April 2, 2025, on Steam.

Your choices determine the fate of characters, with seven endings and five romance paths.

Unique RPG system lets you shape your character, affecting the narrative and interactions.

Experience a quarter of a million words of lore and decisions with no true failure in the City.

Indie game developer and publisher Joshua Meadows has confirmed the release date of his latest game, Alcyone: The Last City. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game is an interactive sci-fi novel with an evolving storyline that you'll get to interact with, as your choices decide the fate of multiple characters as you go. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on April 2, 2025.

Alcyone: The Last City

Alcyone: The Last City is an interactive sci-fi novel in which the player's choices heavily impact the overall narrative, opening or closing pathways through the story, and greatly affecting the end of the game. From the outset, players will have to weigh difficult options, all of which impact the game and provide different insights into the various organisations, Houses, diverse characters, and deep lore of the City. Players are encouraged to live with their decisions, even if the consequences are dire — there is no true failure in the City, only experience. At almost a quarter of a million words in length, Alcyone: The Last City has an intricate narrative in which your decisions dramatically and meaningfully affect the story you experience. Explore over seven different endings, five romance storylines (including aromantic pathways), and thousands of choices that make each and every playthrough a uniquely rewarding experience.

Will you be a force for destruction, or will your decisions aid the existing powers that be? Alcyone: The Last City offers a multitude of choices to forge your path inspired by a RPG character system where attributes such as Body, Vigour, Mind, and Charm affect your engagement with the story. The game starts with your character waking in the Rebirthing Facility upon being brought to life. There, you will craft your persona by selecting attributes such as your gender identity, status, whether or not you had a significant other in your previous life, and even the manner in which you might have died — all of which contribute to a uniquely customised experience that has long-lasting effects on the story and how you can interact with it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!