Jack In The Box Is Looking For Their First Full-Time Twitch Streamer

Jack In The Box announced this week they're looking for a content creator to become the company's first full-time Twitch streamer. From now until October 10th, the company is looking for someone to take on the role of Gamer Jack's main content creator to represent them and their brand. This, we can only assume means you'll have access to all the JITB you could want, but more importantly, you'll be making some money under sponsorship with the company. We got details below as to how everyone can apply to be considered for it, along with quotes from the company about the search.

"As a virtual avatar representing the Jack in the Box brand online, Gamer Jack will be responsible for developing and executing a diverse social media and content creation strategy, including weekly livestreams and VOD content, to meet young consumers where they are. Additionally, Gamer Jack will collaborate with top gaming personalities and rising streamers as well as host community-first events to deepen interactivity with viewers. The campaign to find Gamer Jack begins today. From October 3-10, aspiring creators from around the world may apply for the Gamer Jack position. Each candidate will be tasked with submitting a video describing why they should be considered for the position to the official Gamer Jack website. Jack in the Box will then narrow the pool of applicants to 20 before selecting who will be Gamer Jack. As a full-time content creation position, Gamer Jack will be compensated with a $90,000 salary and benefits, including a state-of-the-art gaming setup makeover and custom Gamer Jack AR filter for livestreams."

"We're excited to take our Twitch presence to the next level by introducing a new side of Jack Box as a streamer and open up this opportunity for all creators on the platform, from amateur to pro," said Sheena Dougher, Senior Director of Marketing Communications, Jack in the Box. "Jack in the Box established a dominant presence on Twitch in the last few months with the opening of a virtual drive-thru that drove engagement among a variety of Twitch streamers and communities. We're looking for our inaugural Gamer Jack to leave a Jumbo Jack-sized footprint in the gaming world!"

"Gamer Jack kickstarts a worldwide hunt for the next big creator, who will be given all of the tools to continue to proliferate Jack in the Box's online presence and build a thriving gaming community," said Carlos Tovar, Director of Strategy, ZONED. "Everything that Gamer Jack does will put a spotlight on up-and-coming creators and place them in incredible situations so that people are not only provided opportunities, but access."