Jackbox Games Announces Jackbox Party Pack 10
Jackbox Games have announced The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is on the way, set to be the biggest ever as they celebrate ten years of titles.
Jackbox Games have officially revealed they are in the process of developing The Jackbox Party Pack 10, to be released later this year. The company sent out a small notice today along with a seven-minute video to mark the occasion of having released ten years' worth of Party Pack titles with 45 games in total so far. Not a lot of companies produce yearly titles under the same franchise, and the few that do are able to because of popularity. So it just shows how awesome these games have been and how they've struck a chord with millions of players. Here's what the company sent out.
As far as the latest release goes, we can expect it sometime in Fall 2023, just like we've seen in previous years. It'll be interesting to see what they bring back for the occasion and what they develop, seeing as how the formula is always one returning game and four new titles. They may change that up for the 10th version, but we probably won't see what they have in mind until sometime in the Summer.