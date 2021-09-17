Jackbox Party Pack 8 Will Release In Mid-October

Jackbox Games announced this morning that they will be releasing Jackbox Party Pack 8 on PC and consoles in mid-October. For months we've been seeing all of the new titles teased for this release as they are going for some new fun and unpredictable vibes with this installment. Not to mention a new version of Drawful that puts an animated spin on the one they brought back. Now we know the game will officially be released on October 14th, 2021, for Pc and all three major consoles (including next-gen). You can read more about all five games here and see the trailer.

The eighth installment of the beloved Jackbox Party Pack franchise is here! Five hilarious new games will energize your next game night, holiday party, happy hour, or video call. No extra controllers needed – players use their phones or tablets to play along! Got a bigger group? Play with up to 10 players and up to 10,000 audience members. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 features five incredible new party games: Job Job: A twisted interview game where you use other players' answers to score the job. Who knew getting a job could be fun AND chaotic? (3-10 players).

The Poll Mine: Jackbox's very first head-to-head team game! Trapped in a magical mine with no way out, try to correctly rank your group's poll opinions and escape. (2-10 players).

Drawful: Animate: This exciting new spin on the classic Drawful introduces animated gifs that you can create. Watch out for those tricky decoys! (3-10 players).

The Wheel of Enormous Proportions: The ultimate game of trivia and chance. Doesn't everyone love a game with a giant, shiny, spinning wheel? (4-8 players).

Weapons Drawn: The game where trust is nonexistent. Can you hide your murders while solving others? Get ready to point those fingers because everyone but you did it! (4-8 players).

