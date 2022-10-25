Jacksepticeye Announces The 2022 Return Of His "Thankmas" Event

Jacksepticeye has partnered up with Tiltify this year to bring back his annual Thankmas event to raise money for charity. Over the course of the month of December, the event will be taking place on multiple platforms to try and hit this year's fundraising goal of $10M for WCK. The money will be going toward providing nourishment to families who have been affected by hurricanes, floods, and other disasters, as well as providing hope for those who are suffering in a crisis. Jacksepticeye will also hold his annual Thankmas livestream on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, as he will have a number of celebrity guests and activities to help raise as much money as they can throughout the day. We have a few quotes from today's announcement for you below.

"The mission of World Central Kitchen resonated with me and aligns with the goals of Thankmas; giving back on a global scale" said Sean "Jacksepteiceye" McLoughlin. "Tiltify's built-in milestone and engagement tools have helped us reach more communities and break records for Thankmas three years in a row. I'm excited to be partnering with them again this year to hopefully raise the most money to date for an organization that is doing so much for those impacted by these devastating disasters."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with a creator whose passion and contagious energy extends well beyond the online world into the real one to help those who need it most," said Michael Wasserman, co-founder and CEO of Tiltify. "Sean's generosity year after year is inspiring, and we can't wait to get behind him to help raise the most money possible for WCK with our interactive donation technology."

"We believe in the power of food and community, and believe a nourishing meal in a time of crisis is so much more than a plate of food–it's hope, it's dignity, and a sign that we care." said Jason Collis, WCK's Vice President of Relief. "We're so grateful to Jacksepticeye and the Tiltify community for rallying around our efforts, and raising funds that will allow us to continue to act with urgency and provide meals to people who need it most, all around the world."