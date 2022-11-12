Galarian Birds Get Art Rares In These Pokémon TCG Tins

The upcoming Crown Zenith set, a special expansion meant to close out the Sword & Shield era, includes a subset made up of Art Rares and Special Art Rares. The reveals coming in from Japan's equivalent set VMAX Climax are showing that we are getting a ton of highly collectible cards coming our way, which means that it may be difficult to get a complete set… but there is good news for English-language collectors here, too. The Art Rares featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres will not be in packs of Crown Zenith but will rather be featured as guaranteed Black Star Promo cards in special products. You can find these in the Crown Zenith tins available March 17, 2023. There are three versions of these tins, each of which includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring either Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres. Take a look at the tins below along with a closer look at the artwork of these Art Rares thanks to the Japanese versions available in VSTAR Universe.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023:

Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: This includes metal cards of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. It will also have fifteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs and will retail for $99.99. You can find this product in GameStop locations on December 16th.

This includes metal cards of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. It will also have fifteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs and will retail for $99.99. You can find this product in GameStop locations on December 16th. Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box (available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR, and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR, and various gameplay accessories. Crown Zenith Collection—Regieleki V or Regidrago V (available January 20, 2023): Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card

Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card Crown Zenith Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet

Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet Crown Zenith Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available February 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves