Jacksepticeye Raises Over $1.4M Toward Battling Child Poverty

Over the weekend, YouTube Gaming creator Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin raised over $1.4m to help benefit Red Nose Day. The money was raised through his Thankmas fundraising campaign that took place on a YouTube livestream, which went toward supporting their efforts to end child poverty, as well as tackling the growing issues of child hunger and food insecurity around the world. During the nearly 10-hour stream, which you can check out below, McLoughlin got a bit of help from his friends and viewers as the event included a $100,000 donation from YouTube, appearances by creators such as PewDiePie, Valkyrae, and others as they played Among Us. Not to mention several giveaways that included 10 Stadia Premiere Edition consoles and codes for Stadia Pro 3 month subscriptions, plus 20 codes for free games including Cyberpunk 2077. We have a couple quotes about the event below and the entire stream for you to enjoy.

"I am always left speechless by the selflessness shown by the YouTube community and its creators. This has not been an easy year for a lot of families, so I'm beyond floored seeing the amount of support put behind this fundraiser for Red Nose Day," said McLoughlin. "Being able to raise awareness for such an important cause is an honor and I have no words to express the gratitude for the time, effort and donations from everyone involved." "Not only has Jacksepticeye activated his YouTube community for Thankmas to raise an extraordinary amount of money, he is truly a champion for creators to use their platforms for good," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day. "We couldn't be more grateful for his incredible support to help so many children and families facing the toughest of circumstances after a year like no other."