Jagex Announces New Three Game Publishing Deal

RuneScape publisher Jagex has announced that they have a brand new three-game publishing deal with independent studio Snowcastle Games. The two companies agreed to work together on three titles in the 90s-inspired RPG adventure series, Earthlock, with the first of them being Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure. which launched into Early Access on Steam in August of this year. The two will also be working on a proper sequel, simply being called Earthlock 2 at the moment, which is currently in development and has no timeframe for a release yet. No details on the third game yet, as we're guessing it's still in discussion and wasn't officially ready to be revealed at the time of the announcement. We have a couple of quotes fort you below from the announcement this week as we now wait for the games to be made.

"Snowcastle really captured our attention when they launched the first Earthlock and we're delighted to now link up," said Jeff Pabst, Vice President of Third Party Launch and Partnerships at Jagex, "At Jagex Partners we're focused on community-driven games that grow alongside their players. Snowcastle's community-first approach with Earthlock lines up nicely with what we're looking to achieve here at Jagex. Ikonei will take that approach even further as it develops into a vast online adventure shared by its community of players."

"Jagex's history with working with a large community of players to grow their game is really important to us," said Bendik Stang, Creative Director at Snowcastle Games, "We've had a lot of success independently with Earthlock, but we knew we needed a partner for Ikonei and Earthlock 2 that would help us go even further. Jagex Partners gives us the support required to better communicate with our existing community about what they want and find new ways to invite people into the growing world of Earthlock."