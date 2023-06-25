Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Jagged Alliance 3, THQ Nordic

Jagged Alliance 3 Reveals More Story In Latest Trailer

Check out the most recent trailer that THQ Nordic released for Jagged Alliance 3, as we get a better idea of the story to come.

THQ Nordic dropped a new trailer recently for Jagged Alliance 3, as players get a better look at the storyline and the bigger picture to come. The team has slowly been teasing different aspects of their upcoming tactical turn-based game, as it relies on both you being able to maneuver skillfully while also applying careful tactics while in combat with your mercenaries. This latest trailer puts a little more perspective on the world at hand, as they showcase some of the overarching powers you have at your disposal to try and take back Grand Chien. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be out on July 14th.

"Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as "The Legion" seizes control of the countryside. Now, the President's family has pulled together all their resources, including an arrangement with the powerful Adonis corporation, to hire a group of skilled mercenaries tasked with finding the President and bringing order back to the country. In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories. Then go out and explore Grand Chien as you meet new people, earn money, grow your team, and ultimately make your own decisions that will decide the country's fate."

Engage in rich, tactical turn-based combat

Recruit from a large cast of unique mercenaries, including many familiar fan favorites

Loot, salvage, and customize an arsenal of weaponry and equipment

Choose from a wide array of special perks to customize your mercs as they level up

Decide the fate of Grand Chien in an open RPG structure

Control territory, train the locals, command multiple parties, and defend against enemy forces in an alive, active world

Experience the campaign with friends in online co-op mode

