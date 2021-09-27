Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 3

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

We have two new Full Arts here, with one likely to be one of the most sought-after cards in the set. Both the floral Tsareena and the flaming Chandelure are great Full Arts that show off the style and diversity of Full Art Vs, which remain a huge improvement over the flat Full Art GX cards of the previous Pokémon TCG era, the Alola-focused Sun & Moon. The Chandelure is going to be a fairly popular card among collectors. This is the Pokémon in the set that I saw the most complaints about regarding its lack of an Alternate Art in this set, so the many fans of this Ghost/Fire-type favorite will default to this awesome Full Art without an Alt to chase. The Alternate Arts of Fusion Arts and by extension Fusion Strike aren't going over as well as the Alts of previous Pokémon TCG sets like Evolving Skies, Chilling Reign, and even the underappreciated but strong Battle Styles. Personally, I'm thinking that with the Gengar and Inteleon Alternate VMAXes from Japan's decks likely roped into the English-language Fusion Strike, that the set will end up stronger than some are currently grasping.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.