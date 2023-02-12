Jet Kave Adventure Announces Pre-Orders Available For Switch Along with the standard edition of Jet Kave Adventure, pre-orders are now available on Strictly Limited Games for a special edition.

7Levels have announced they put Jet Kave Adventure up for pre-order, along with a special edition being released by Strictly Limited Games. Aside from being able to get the digital version, the company has made a special physical edition for you to buy, which they are only making 3,000 copies of. As usual, it will come with a booklet, the game on a Switch cartridge, a special QR code, an art card, and a physical case. You can currently pre-order that one for $30 on Strictly Limited's website as we speak.

"Kave used to be chief of his tribe but was cast out for failing to provide food. But when aliens threaten to erupt a volcano to jumpstart their crashed spaceship, destroying everything in its vicinity, he doesn't hesitate to try putting a stop to them. Sounds crazy? To help him on his quest, he can make use of the best of two worlds, primitive stone age tools, and spaced-out sci-fi gadgets. What would a caveman be without his trusty club? Exactly. Bash away at dinosaurs, giant fireflies, and other critters to your heart's content."

"Can't or don't want to get close up and personal? No worries, Kave also carries the most advanced ranged weapon technology of his time: the rock. Show those pesky fire-breathing lizards who's boss. Finally, there's the jetpack. This is what you are here for, after all, isn't it? Kave picked it up from the crashed alien spaceship, and it allowed him unprecedented mobility for a caveman. Hover, fly, and boost your way through varied, 2.5D environments ranging from jungles to caves, sandbanks, and volcanos. All these tools, as well as your health, can be upgraded with shells at the shaman's shop. This gives you an edge over your enemies."