JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gets Introduction Video

Bandai Namco has dropped a new video for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, as we get a proper introduction to the game. This latest video goes about five minutes and shows off many of the changes that have come to this remake of the anime fighter. Primarily you get to see many of the in-game systems and game modes, along with a rundown of many of the characters from the show you'll be able to play at launch. With the original Japanese voice actors provided lines from the show for characters Koichi Hirose and Rohan Kishibe. You also get a look at some of the updates and new features that will be coming to the game when it launches on September 1st for PC and September 2nd for consoles. Enjoy the trailer below as you can read the full patch notes of changes here.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is best known for its charismatic heroes who drop unforgettable catchphrases ("yare yare daze…") and perform over-the-top moves as they pummel each other using martial arts and supernatural skills. Now you too can brawl with your favorite characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R! The biggest game ever in the franchise, All Star Battle R brings together 50 characters from every story arc. With special game modes, experience popular battles from each story and see heroes from different universes interact for the first time! The game introduces a completely revamped and improved version of the fight system first introduced in 2013, upping the tempo with hit stops, dashes, intricate new combos, and an all-new "Support Attack" tag-team battle system. Game modes consist of All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. The main mode, All-Star Battle Mode, features classic clashes between heroes from prior games in addition to all-new battles, offering more than 100 different battles for players to experience. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R also offers a range of customizable and collectible skins along with unique illustrations that players can unlock and play in Gallery Mode.