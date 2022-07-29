JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Will Be At Evo 2022

Bandai Namco revealed today that they will be bringing a demo of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R to Evo 2022. From August 5th-6th in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay, you will be given an opportunity to get hands-on time with the game as they will have a demo to try out and free exhibition tournaments livestreamed on Twitch at Booth #P4. By all accounts, this appears to be the same demo we tried out during Summer Game Fest Play Days, so unless the demo gets an update it appears that you'll just be playing with four characters. The game is still currently scheduled toi release on September 2nd, 2022.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is best known for its charismatic heroes who drop unforgettable catchphrases ("yare yare daze…") and perform over-the-top moves as they pummel each other using martial arts and supernatural skills. Now you too can brawl with your favorite characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R! The biggest game ever in the franchise, All Star Battle R brings together 50 characters from every story arc. With special game modes, experience popular battles from each story and see heroes from different universes interact for the first time!

The game introduces a completely revamped and improved version of the fight system first introduced in 2013, upping the tempo with hit stops, dashes, intricate new combos, and an all-new "Support Attack" tag-team battle system. Game modes consist of All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. The main mode, All-Star Battle Mode, features classic clashes between heroes from prior games in addition to all-new battles, offering more than 100 different battles for players to experience. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R also offers a range of customizable and collectible skins along with unique illustrations that players can unlock and play in Gallery Mode.