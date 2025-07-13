Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARTillery, Games Farm, Grindstone, Jotunnslayer: Hordes Of Hel

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Confirms Early September Release

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel finally has a release date, as the roguelike horde-survivor title arrives on PC and consoles this September

Article Summary Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel launches on PC and consoles in early September after Early Access on Steam.

Roguelike horde-survival gameplay lets you battle endless waves of mythical enemies across the Nine Worlds.

Unlock new abilities, characters, and weapons with meta-progression to enhance your survival chances.

Customize each run, tackle in-game challenges, and face escalating boss battles for epic rewards.

Indie game developers Games Farm and ARTillery, along with publisher Grindstone, revealed the official release date for Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel. The game has been in Early Access on Steam ever since January, offering players a chance to try an extended version of the roguelike horde-survivor game beyond the previous demo. Now it appears the game is ready for release as the team confirmed that September 3 will be the date for PC and consoles. Witht he news came a new trailer for you to enjoy above.

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is a gripping roguelike, horde-survival game with top-notch graphics. Choose one of the damned heroes and attempt to pass the Gods' test by fighting your way through waves of mythical adversaries. If you succeed in all the trials, you will become the chosen Jotunnslayer.

Fast-Paced Battles Against Hordes of Enemies: Engage in adrenaline-fueled battles, fighting off endless waves of enemies as you strive to survive. Complete various objectives, defeat the final boss, and earn the ultimate prizes.

Engage in adrenaline-fueled battles, fighting off endless waves of enemies as you strive to survive. Complete various objectives, defeat the final boss, and earn the ultimate prizes. In-Game Challenges: Take on challenging missions during each run to test your skills and enrich your journey through the Nine Worlds.These quests may involve completing specific objectives or overcoming additional obstacles as you battle relentless enemies on your way to the final challenge.

Take on challenging missions during each run to test your skills and enrich your journey through the Nine Worlds.These quests may involve completing specific objectives or overcoming additional obstacles as you battle relentless enemies on your way to the final challenge. Character Progression: Improve your abilities with meta-progression systems that offer unlockable perks, in-game skills, or upgrades. As you progress further, you'll gain access to new abilities, weapons, and bonuses that allow you to customize your playstyle and improve your chances of survival.

Improve your abilities with meta-progression systems that offer unlockable perks, in-game skills, or upgrades. As you progress further, you'll gain access to new abilities, weapons, and bonuses that allow you to customize your playstyle and improve your chances of survival. Customize Your Run: Select from a roster of diverse characters, each equipped with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. Mix and match combinations to refine your builds and overcome the many challenges posed by the Hordes of Hel.

Select from a roster of diverse characters, each equipped with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. Mix and match combinations to refine your builds and overcome the many challenges posed by the Hordes of Hel. Escalating Boss Battles: Face a variety of increasingly challenging Boss enemies as you progress through the game. Outmaneuver and defeat these formidable foes using the environment, your skills, and abilities to gain the advantage and achieve victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!