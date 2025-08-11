Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARTillery, Games Farm, Grindstone, Jotunnslayer: Hordes Of Hel

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, as the developers highlight more of the gameplay on the way

Article Summary Watch new gameplay for Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, highlighting fast-paced, roguelike action.

Fight waves of mythical enemies and bosses, customizing your hero’s skills and abilities.

Tackle in-game challenges with meta-progression and unlock new perks, upgrades, and weapons.

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel launches September 3, 2025 on Steam; get ready for the ultimate survival test.

Indie game developers Games Farm and ARTillery, and publisher Grindstone, have a new gameplay video out now for Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel. The video, which you can check out here, is almost four minutes worth of developer-guided combat and more, as they give you a better idea of the frenzied combat you'll experience, as well as some of the core mechanics you'll work with on your blood-soaked journey. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on September 3, 2025.

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is a gripping roguelike, horde-survival game with top-notch graphics. Choose one of the damned heroes and attempt to pass the Gods' test by fighting your way through waves of mythical adversaries. If you succeed in all the trials, you will become the chosen Jotunnslayer.

Fast-Paced Battles Against Hordes of Enemies: Engage in adrenaline-fueled battles, fighting off endless waves of enemies as you strive to survive. Complete various objectives, defeat the final boss, and earn the ultimate prizes.

Engage in adrenaline-fueled battles, fighting off endless waves of enemies as you strive to survive. Complete various objectives, defeat the final boss, and earn the ultimate prizes. In-Game Challenges: Take on challenging missions during each run to test your skills and enrich your journey through the Nine Worlds.These quests may involve completing specific objectives or overcoming additional obstacles as you battle relentless enemies on your way to the final challenge.

Take on challenging missions during each run to test your skills and enrich your journey through the Nine Worlds.These quests may involve completing specific objectives or overcoming additional obstacles as you battle relentless enemies on your way to the final challenge. Character Progression: Improve your abilities with meta-progression systems that offer unlockable perks, in-game skills, or upgrades. As you progress further, you'll gain access to new abilities, weapons, and bonuses that allow you to customize your playstyle and improve your chances of survival.

Improve your abilities with meta-progression systems that offer unlockable perks, in-game skills, or upgrades. As you progress further, you'll gain access to new abilities, weapons, and bonuses that allow you to customize your playstyle and improve your chances of survival. Customize Your Run: Select from a roster of diverse characters, each equipped with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. Mix and match combinations to refine your builds and overcome the many challenges posed by the Hordes of Hel.

Select from a roster of diverse characters, each equipped with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. Mix and match combinations to refine your builds and overcome the many challenges posed by the Hordes of Hel. Escalating Boss Battles: Face a variety of increasingly challenging Boss enemies as you progress through the game. Outmaneuver and defeat these formidable foes using the environment, your skills, and abilities to gain the advantage and achieve victory.

