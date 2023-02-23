Journey To Foundation Revealed During Sony's State Of Play Journey To Foundation was revealed this week, as the new VR title is coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, and Pico 4 sometime this Autumn.

VR developer and publisher Archiact revealed their latest game Journey To Foundation, during Sony's State Of Play livestream today. This is probably the most fascinating entry from the event today as this particular game is based on the Foundation book series written by sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. While it doesn't look like a direct adaptation of the books, it does appear to share a number of elements from the series. And based off the title, we're guessing this is either a prequel to the books, or a storyline that is running congruent to one of the books. You can read more about the story here, along with the debut trailer, as the game is currently earmarked for release on PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, and Pico 4 sometime in Autumn 2023.

"In Journey To Foundation, players embark on a clandestine mission as Agent Ward, a spy sent to the edge of the Galactic Empire to infiltrate a group of deserters… only to uncover a dire truth that could change the course of history. Armed with the best tools and weapons the Empire has to offer, you'll have to decide who to trust. Will you fight for an Empire that Hari Seldon has predicted will collapse into 30,000 years of anarchy, or will you defect to the Foundation and help them build a new cradle for humanity?"

Experience Foundation – Explore Asimov's sci-fi epic in a whole new interactive and immersive VR game.

Your choices matter – In this roleplaying adventure, every choice carries a consequence and affects your story.

Mentalics – Use mental science to uncover and influence the emotions of others.

Dynamic conversations – Interact and connect with characters on an entirely new level thanks to an innovative conversation system.

Expansive gameplay – Disguise, hack, and blast your way through the galaxy. It's up to you to decide how to approach each situation, with tools at your disposal to forge your own path.