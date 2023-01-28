Journey To The Savage Planet Runs To Next-Gen Consoles In February Journey To The Savage Planet has been rescued from Stadia's shutdown and will be headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

505 Games and Raccoon Logic are saving Journey To The Savage Planet from the Google Stadia shutdown and bringing the game to next-gen consoles. Specifically, the Employee Of The Month Edition, which is the entire game and a ton of bonus content, all of it formatted for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game will be released for both consoles for a mere $30, which is an impressive deal considering the game, on February 14th, 2023.

"That's right, Valued Employee, your journey to ARY-26 as part of the Pioneer Program is now even better (improving on perfection has been hard!) with juicy DLC, new ads, bonus chats with Martin Tweed and an enhanced photo mode! Even better, the game is now fully optimized for new consoles AND features a Performance vs. Graphics option. Honestly, you barely deserve it, but you're welcome. We'll give you a moment to collect yourself and digest that amazing news. Digested? Good. Experience planets ARY-26 and DLC-1 with support for up to 4K (native or upscale) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. And if you previously bought the game, you get the upgrade for free! What a time to be alive!"

"As you might already know, Kindred Aerospace is responsible for determining the viability of human life on planet ARY-26. Data suggests the planet's atmosphere may have hallucinogenic properties, but as you know, we have a strong anti-drug policy. Learn about the planet's undiscovered flora and fauna and document the bizarre life forms our researchers have scientifically classified as "icky." Conduct research with the standard tools of the trade: laser pistols, bombs, acid, and other explosives or requisition ARY-26's resources to create tools using 3D printing technology. Just remember that your benefits don't include health insurance. You die; it's your fault, Valued Employee."