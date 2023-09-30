Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byking Inc., Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash as Bandai Namco show off more gameplay and some new characters.

Bandai Namco quietly dropped a new trailer this week for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, as we get a far better look at the gameplay to come. The promotion so far for the game has been a little weird as it doesn't seem to be getting the same hype other anime titles from the company receive. It could just be that we're seeing the early stages of things, and the development by Byking Inc. is still a ways off from fully revealing much of what's to come. But it could also just be that this may be a sleeper game, and there's a ton of awesomeness on the way. In any case, the latest trailer shows off more combat between Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, and Ryomen Sukuna, revealing some of them in the process. You can check the trailer below as we're still waiting to hear about a release window beyond the word "soon."

"Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game! In this two vs. two action game, aim for new heights by mastering the Cursed Techniques of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and… domain expansion…?!"

"The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations."

