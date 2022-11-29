Jurassic World Evolution 2's Next DLC Will Launch December 8th

Frontier Developments have revealed the next DLC content coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2 as Dominion Malta will arrive on December 8th. The content will essentially bring in several new versions of dinosaurs you've already played with, only they're far more dangerous than before, with spliced genes to make them much more dangerous apex predators. You'll also get a new storyline in which you will lead a brand-new enterprise in Malta alongside Cabot Finch and several character from the films, including Kayla Watts (voiced by DeWanda Wise), Soyona Santos (voiced by Dichen Lachman), Barry Sembène (voiced by Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott). Here's more info on the DLC, as it will run you $16 when it launches.

"With the Authorities and the Underground both taking a keen interest in the operation, which organization players choose to align with will unlock further research and opportunities such as hatchery upgrades, additional locations, and more. Players can switch between each island to manage their dinosaur facilities and use new features such as the cargo ship to transport species between them. The all-new Dinosaur Exchange will also allow players to acquire more species, eggs, and even genomes, in order to create and grow a profitable network of parks. Players can ensure their facilities stand out thanks to a range of film-inspired buildings, including the new Acquisition Centre, while new vehicle skins and decorations will add a fresh Mediterranean look to players' parks. Three new islands, one of which boasts a natural lagoon, allowing park managers to craft spectacular enclosures for their prehistoric inhabitants."

"In addition to a thrilling campaign narrative and an all-new building set, an array of fascinating prehistoric species will also make their way into the game for the very first time. The savage Atrociraptor lives up to its namesake with its expert hunting skills, while the omnivorous Oviraptor boasts a powerful jaw and distinctive head crest. These mesmerizing new species arrive alongside the diminutive Moros Intrepidus, one of the smallest Tyrannosauroids ever to have existed, and the squat Lystrosaurus, whose short tusks help it to feed on surrounding flora.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion also boasts a range of dinosaur variants and skins authentic to Jurassic World Dominion, including the formidable Allosaurus and the soaring Dimorphodon, as well as a film-inspired scarred skin for the striking Carnotaurus. The DLC launches together with a free update offering existing players a range of new features, including attacking and eating behaviors for smaller species, a selection of new skin and pattern colors for select dinosaur variants, and a range of quality-of-life enhancements. Five DFW Campaign levels will now be available to play as challenge mode maps. Alongside this new content, PC players can benefit from NVIDIA DLSS 3 support, offering greater performance and more responsive gameplay through NVIDIA Reflex for those playing on NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs."