Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Indie Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Reveals Breeding Program Addition

Jurassic World Evolution 3 has an all-new mechanic coming to the game, as the team introduces the Breeding Program content

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 introduces a breeding program, letting players synthesize and selectively breed dinosaurs.

Manage over 80 prehistoric species, guiding them from juveniles to adults with unique male, female, and juvenile variants.

Create dynamic parks with advanced terrain editing and modular scenery customization for total creative control.

Engage guests with new attractions like the Balloon Tour and Dinosaur Encounter, launching October 21, 2025.

Frontier Developments has revealed a new mechanic for Jurassic World Evolution 3. as it will be up to you to breed the dinosaurs you want in the park. The new content will allow you to synthesise male and female variants of versious dinosaurs, giving you the ability to fill your park with your own creations, and in some cases, new creations. You can see more about it in the new video here, as the game will be released on PC and consoles on October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that let guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!