Justin Bieber's Free Fire Concert & Track Are Now Available

Garena has officially released the track and concert that Justin Bieber performed in Free Fire for you to download and enjoy. In case you weren't already aware, to celebrate the game's 5th anniversary, Bieber popped in to do a virtual concert that ran across the entire game for everyone who was online at that point in time over the weekend. It was one of their highest attended events since the game launched, so anyone who tells you Bieber isn't popular anymore might wanna doublethink that stance. Now you can get ahold of the trach as "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)", the song dedicated to the milestone year, has been released globally today on multiple music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. What's more, the music video for the song will be released sometime in September, in case you wanna catch what the show looked like to a degree. Here's some added notes from the devs on what else to look out for in September.

In the wake of the 5th Anniversary celebration, players can still look forward to new content in the pipeline. The Reunite the World special event will begin its wrap up on September 3 with the Memory Capsule chapter, where players can complete the final few missions. The final chapter (Memory Capsule) will feature past Free Fire events and tokens redeemable for time-limited rewards. Players can also enjoy Droid Apocalypse, a new in-game mode that will debut on September 3, to help close out the 5th Anniversary celebration. The new game mode features a 12-player match between Humans and Droids that begins with an assigned "Droid" player, who will assume the form of a new avatar and attempt to transform the other players (Humans) into Droids. Humans, on the other end, will strive to defeat the Droids in the match to win.