Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim Is Coming On September 7th

Top Hat Studios now has a release date for Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim, as we'll be getting the game on September 7th, 2022. The game is much as you might suspect as you will be courting kaiju of various forms in order to find that perfect match to destroy a city with. You'll take on the role of Gigachu, a particular creature looking for love among many creatures in what is designed to be a light-hearted monster RomCom in what feels like an old-school Saturday morning cartoon. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below.

In Kaichu, players will have the opportunity to meet 6 other eligible Kaiju from around the globe, ranging from the sentient, voluptuous volcano vixen Tephra to the enormous flexing fowl Garudan. Kaiju express their feelings and desires through a complex and destructive courtship rituals so players will be guided by 2 loyal news anchors who are tracking the movements of Kaiju across the globe. Players will need to call on their expert analysis to deduce the likes, dislikes, and quirks of each eligible Kaiju in oder to find their perfect soulmate. Kaichu features an extensive world map with a choice of over 24 unique locations for dates. Relationship success will depend on how well Gigachu's answers match up to their partner's desires, so it's up to the player to learn more about the other kaiju and apply that knowledge during each destructive date. Multiple storylines and endings: 6 loveable kaiju. Each with their own storyline and relationship obstacles.

Nonlinear Gameplay: Completely open to explore the map and date any kaiju from the start of the game.

24 Locations: All based on real world locations, each with their own smashable monument.

Innovative Quiz Gameplay: Reinventing the dating sim genre with compatibility questions based on each kaiju's personality and preferences.

Hand painted art: Hand painted backgrounds and hand animated kaiju made with love in the style of TV animation.

Original Soundtrack by Clark Aboud (Kind Words, Slay the Spire).