Kaiju Wars Demo Adds New Versus Mode & Twitch Integration

Kaiju Wars: Versus Mode

Play as the Kaiju in a special local hot seat Versus multiplayer mode (or online via Steam RemotePlay) for certain missions. One player plays as the kaiju, using abilities, moving the kaiju, and playing dark project cards. The other player plays as the humans (as usual), trying to stop the kaiju. Who will win this titanic struggle? Hard to say, as this mode is still being balanced! Unlock additional versus missions by playing through the campaign.

Twitch Integration

Twitch viewers can now take part in the destruction as a selection of comments that appear directly in-game when certain events happen. For example, typing "!bad NOT MY CABBAGES!" will display "NOT MY CABBAGES!" in-game when a bad event happens, like a building being destroyed. Check the in-game options menu to enable Twitch integration.