Kakao Games Will Take Over Publishing For ArcheAge 2

Kakao Games along with developer XLGAMES announced this week that they will be publishing ArcheAge 2 in 2024. The game is still currently in development as the team is working on making a complete sequel to the original that will become their primary title once they close the original MMORPG down. As of right now, there are no other finer details about the release other than they are currently in the process of coming up with detailed service plans, which will be revealed at a later date. For now, we have the info from the press release below and a couple of quotes about Kakao taking over publishing duties.

ArcheAge 2 is expected to launch in 2024, and has gained immense interest since 2020 following the success and intrinsic gameplay of ArcheAge. XLGAMES' CEO Jake Song will also be leading the development of the game, which is characterized by its vast, seamless open world and combat action. Over 100 developers are working to bring the game to fruition, and are aiming to deliver spectacular action, as well as AAA-standard storytelling.

"The expectations for ArcheAge 2 are high, as it is a big title in which the years of development knowledge and experience of XLGAMES has been poured into," said Kakao Games' CEO, Kyehyun Cho, about the publishing agreement. "Together we will work hard to ensure that it becomes a success, and as we have obtained the global service rights through this contract, we aim to strengthen our MMORPG lineup."

"We are happy to join forces with Kakao Games with whom we've been working together for a long time," said XLGAMES' CEO, Jake Song. "We hope to create a high quality game that remains faithful to the core elements that make MMORPGs fun — especially for all the ArcheAge players who have been waiting for a sequel."