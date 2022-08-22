Kalypso Media Announces Railway Empire 2 & Dungeons 4

Kalypso Media revealed two new game announcements ahead of Gamescom 2022 with Railway Empire 2 and Dungeons 4. Both games were kind of in rumors for the past few months, but no one had confirmed the info until today. It's pretty cool that we're getting a fourth game in the Dungeons series, and also super cool to see the first Railway Empire did so well that it warranted a sequel. Those attending Gamescom will be able to see more, but for those of us not there, here's some added info and a couple of trailers.

Railway Empire 2: Enjoy traveling by train? Railway Empire 2, the highly anticipated successor to the award-winning Railway Empire, is in development by Gaming Minds Studios (Gütersloh) and will be arriving at the station in 2023. Railway Empire 2 is an exciting addition to the series in which players can experience the railway management simulator better than ever before. Take over a small train company during the 19th century in Europe or in North America and commence your journey to establishing the greatest railway corporation on the continent. Players will experience huge, realistic maps, 60 detailed historic steam engines, and improved track construction with real-time terraforming. Whether it's relaxed model-making or intricate transport simulation, Railway Empire 2 has gameplay options that will appeal to calm conductors and savvy railway business owners alike. All aboard for 2023, when the title will be released with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC and will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Dungeons 4: Developed by Realmforge Studios, will be invading the overworld in 2023. The Absolute Evil's quest is not yet complete, and with Thalya, the dark elf sorcerer, still by his side, it's time to continue spreading chaos and destruction. In this impending new addition to the popular dungeon management series, players can control even more despicable creatures in even larger dungeons. Take on the 20-mission long, fully narrated campaign, or use two-player co-op multiplayer to double the destruction and manage your dungeon with a fellow evil friend. Dungeons 4 will emerge from the darkness in 2023 when the title will be available with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC and will be released on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.