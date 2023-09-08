Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Celesteela, Kartana, pokemon

Kartana & Celesteela Switch Hemispheres In Pokémon GO: Sept. 2023

Usually, Kartana is in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela is in the Southern Hemisphere. Now, they switch places this week in Pokémon GO.

The current Pokémon GO Tier Five Raid bosses, the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteel, are regional. Usually, Kartana is in the Northern Hemisphere, and Celesteela is in the Southern Hemisphere. However, these two will switch regions today, allowing Pokémon GO Trainers who would normally have to Remote Raid to access these Ultra Beasts the chance to Raid against them in person. Let's take a look at what else is coming up in Raids during the month of September.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 1st – September 8th: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) ALL SEASON: Shadow Zapdos will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The only real new release here is the Shiny version of Shadow Zapdos, which will be a weekend-exclusive Raid. Have you been able to do any Shadow Legendary Raids? The in-person-only element certainly makes these things difficult for many, and that isn't even touching on how difficult these Raids actually are.

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, September 6th, 2023: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 : Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 : Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 27th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 1st – September 16th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric September 16th – October 6th: Gardevoir

Nothing new here either. Should we expect a big October 2023?

