KartRider: Drift Season 1 Gets New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for KartRider: Drift as Nexon will be launching the game's first season in early March.

Nexon dropped a brand new trailer for KartRider: Drift, showing off the first season on the way to the game and more with the next update. The team will be launching the game's first official season on March 8th, 2023, and with it will come a brand new map for you to play on, hence the season's name is called "New World." What's more, the season will also bring with it full cross-platform, cross-play for PC, mobile devices, and all three major consoles, so no matter what version of the game you have, you'll be able to compete with people across the globe. Enjoy the trailer below, as Season One will launch on March 8th, 2023.

"With a dazzling array of unique characters and karts, KartRider: Drift players have complete control over customization options to express themselves fully and cross the finish line in style! More characters, karts, accessories, and emotes can be unlocked via the standard Racing Pass, where racers can complete different daily challenges and event challenges. New premium challenges and rewards are also available with the purchase of a Premium Racing Pass. KartRider: Drift isn't as simple as it may seem! The easy-to-learn, hard-to-master game offers distinct game modes designed to train and challenge new and veteran racers."

In Item Mode, various offensive and defensive items (such as shields, barricades, and nitrous boosts) are collected and can then be strategically deployed to help or hinder other racers on the track in an attempt to cross the finish line first.

Speed Mode puts the racer's drifting skills to the test with no-holds-barred arcade racing and no items to slow racers down. The fastest racer claims the trophy at the podium!

The License System is a series of courses designed to test a racer's mettle and raise a player's skill level. Completing License challenges unlocks unique player items such as karts, characters, and additional tracks.

In Time Attack Mode, solo racers can push their skills to the limit to top the leaderboards.