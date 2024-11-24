Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jérémie & Thibaut, Kaya's Prophecy, Yogscast Games

Kaya's Prophecy Launches Limited Playtest For Steam

You can try out a free playtest of Kaya's Prophecy right now on Steam, as the roguelike deck builder title will be coming out in 2025

Article Summary Kaya's Prophecy playtest is live on Steam, blending city, deck-building, and roguelite genres.

Manage your tribe's resources, build a strategic deck, and gain divine favor to secure your village's success.

Explore new lands and face wildlife; craft strategies using cards for triumph in expeditions.

Dive into thrilling village-building gameplay with unpredictable challenges and godly interactions.

Indie game developer Jérémie & Thibaut and publisher Yogscast Games have launched a brand new playtest for their upcoming game, Kaya's Prophecy. The game is a mix of city builder, deck-builder, and roguelite mechanics, as you're trying to bring your village up to prominence by visiting other tribes and expanding beyond your area. You can play a limited form of the game on Steam right now; all you have to do is request access to the Playtest on the game's page. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Kaya's Prophecy

Kaya's Prophecy is a tribal, card-based village builder that challenges your strategic skills and resource management. As the leader of your tribe, you'll build a thriving community while navigating the whims of your god. Manage your resources wisely, collect cards that synergize to build the perfect deck, forge your village's destiny, and above all – keep your god happy; you don't want to be on his bad side!

Gather Resources: Open booster packs to acquire a variety of resources and gathering cards. These will form the foundation of your village's growth and success. Strategically use your cards to maximize resource collection and efficiency.

Open booster packs to acquire a variety of resources and gathering cards. These will form the foundation of your village's growth and success. Strategically use your cards to maximize resource collection and efficiency. Innovate and Evolve: Gain your god's favor by accessing new technologies and making breakthrough discoveries. Combine your hard-earned resources to craft new materials, tools, and structures. Watch your village evolve as you unlock new possibilities!

Gain your god's favor by accessing new technologies and making breakthrough discoveries. Combine your hard-earned resources to craft new materials, tools, and structures. Watch your village evolve as you unlock new possibilities! Divine Favour or Divine Fury: Always make sure your god has enough food offerings! He might be a bit greedy. Prepare your offerings to earn valuable boons and bonuses for your tribe. Beware – appease your god or face his wrath. He can unleash devastating consequences upon your village, from lightning strikes and tornadoes to harming your loyal followers.

Always make sure your god has enough food offerings! He might be a bit greedy. Prepare your offerings to earn valuable boons and bonuses for your tribe. Beware – appease your god or face his wrath. He can unleash devastating consequences upon your village, from lightning strikes and tornadoes to harming your loyal followers. Venture into the Unknown: Head out on expeditions to discover new resources and expand your options. But tread carefully – the wilderness is bustling with dangerous wildlife. Use your deck-building skills to create the perfect strategy against your opponents in combat to overcome these threats and return victorious.

Head out on expeditions to discover new resources and expand your options. But tread carefully – the wilderness is bustling with dangerous wildlife. Use your deck-building skills to create the perfect strategy against your opponents in combat to overcome these threats and return victorious. Adapt and Overcome: You'll need to constantly adapt your strategies, overcome unexpected challenges, and make tough decisions to ensure your tribe's survival. Only the most resourceful leaders will see their villages succeed in this perilous world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!